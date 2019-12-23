Column

Russia in 2020. Like 2019, but more so

What to expect in 2020? Putin’s power within the system and Russia’s leverage in the world are still relatively great, but the ideas to change anything appear to be lacking. Putin and his entourage seem to think 'better safe than sorry'. So it will be more of the same: economic malaise, political repression and frozen conflict in the Donbas, argues Mark Galeotti.

Putin's marathon press conference on December 19. Photo: Kremlin

by Mark Galeotti

In many ways, Putin’s recent marathon press conference set the tone for the new year. It felt like a four hours and eighteen minutes long trailer to a new series of a long-running TV franchise that has run out of new ideas. There was a hint of a resolution of the perennial question of succession, but only a hint, such that it could still go in any direction. There were the usual complaints about how Russia is treated by the rest of the world. There were suggestions that the economy and people’s quality of life would improve in due course, but no real ideas. In short, it was a re-run rather than a re-boot.

This is probably going to prove a decent encapsulation of 2020 for Russia: like 2019, but more so. Of course, making predictions about the future is an activity inevitably leading to disappointment and error, and Putin and Russia is, like everyone else, subject to the whims and vicissitudes of fate and the rest of the world. Stuff happens. Yet the irony is that while Putin’s power within the system and also Russia’s agency in the world are still relatively great, the ideas, the resources, the courage to do much that is different largely appear to be lacking.

In domestic politics, more of the same: increasingly open debate about a potential succession on or maybe even before 2024, about the contours of a post-Putin Russia, about who might be the next boss, but no actual decision or even clarity about a timeframe for that decision.

Speculation about electoral reform or whether to ditch, reform, replace or clone the United Russia ‘party of power’ still have got nowhere, and although things can happen quickly, the closer things get to the 2021 parliamentary elections, the less likely such major transitions become. Often, the calculus seems to be not whether or not the current model could be bettered – it absolutely could – but whether the risks of change are too great, or too unpredictable, to be worth chancing.

United Russia is a pretty tarnished brand, and its share of the vote eroding, but creating a new party – let alone more than one – is likely to generate considerable political uncertainty. It is likely to spark greater intra-elite rivalries and hungry politicians seek to use the chaos of any transition to their advantage, it may lead to a further bleed across of voters who had been held simply by residual ‘brand loyalty’ to opposition parties. Even the so-called ‘systemic opposition’ parties such as the Communists might become less docile if they spot the opportunity to win over disconcerted and disgruntled voters, let alone true anti-Kremlin forces.

So, better be safe than sorry and continue the current approach. After all, the economy is going to improve and with it the public mood, right?

